Nigeria: MACBAN Rejects Terrorism Allegations, Seeks Senate Intervention Over U.S. Bill

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Sunday, formally rejected as "false and injurious" attempts to associate the organisation with terrorism in emerging narratives surrounding a bill before the United States Congress, tagged 'H.R. 7457 - Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026'.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, MACBAN President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, said while the association recognises the sovereign right of the United States to deliberate on matters of religious freedom and human rights, it was deeply concerned about interpretations of the proposed legislation that allegedly link the group to mass atrocities and violent extremism.

Ngelzarma maintained that MACBAN, established in 1986, is a legally registered corporate entity under Nigerian law and has operated openly for four decades with national, state and local structures.

He said its executive officers were democratically elected every four years and that the association is recognised by federal and state authorities as a stakeholder in livestock development, pastoral welfare and conflict mediation.

He warned that any international blacklisting or stigmatisation of lawful Nigerian associations could trigger economic losses, trade disruptions and further marginalisation of pastoral communities that contribute significantly to the country's protein supply and rural economy.

He said, "We categorically reject such insinuations as false, unfounded, and injurious to the integrity of a duly registered national association.

"Pastoralists themselves have been major victims of criminality. Armed groups and bandits have attacked our communities, rustled cattle, displaced families, and assassinated leaders.

"No court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria or abroad has ever convicted or indicted MACBAN as an organisation for criminal or terrorist activity.

"We are reverently appealing to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence to consider a formal resolution expressing the Senate's position on the erroneous characterization of MACBAN and to activate the parliamentary diplomatic channels to engage the U.S. Congress constructively.

"We urge the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Office of the National Security Adviser to initiate urgent diplomatic engagement with relevant U.S. authorities to correct erroneous narratives associating MACBAN with terrorism, present verifiable evidence of our lawful registration, regulatory compliance, and decades-long peace-building record and ensure Nigeria's official position clearly distinguishes between recognized socio-cultural associations and criminal elements acting outside the law," he added.

He said the organisation has never condoned criminality in any form, including banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and cattle rustling, and stressed that no court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria or abroad has convicted or indicted MACBAN as an organisation for terrorist activity.

Ngelzarma added that pastoralists have themselves suffered attacks by armed groups and bandits, leading to cattle rustling, displacement and the assassination of leaders.

According to him, at least eight state leaders of the association were killed in 2025 alone, underscoring what he described as the vulnerability of pastoral communities to insecurity.

He said MACBAN has consistently worked with federal and state security agencies through intelligence sharing, mediation platforms, technical committees on grazing reforms, livestock identification initiatives and regulated grazing systems aimed at reducing conflict.