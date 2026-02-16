Somalia Launches First National Digital Infrastructure Summit in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama inaugurated the country's first-ever Digital Infrastructure Summit in the capital, marking a significant step in the nation's efforts to modernize its governance.

The landmark summit gathers officials and tech experts to establish a unified vision for Somalia's public digital architecture and to evaluate the progress of various government digital agencies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jama emphasized that digital services have become the "backbone" of modern state functions.

"Government digital services are now at the forefront of our operations," Jama said. "The federal government is prioritizing the modernization of state activities through robust digital programs to increase efficiency and transparency."

The two-day summit aims to streamline how government institutions interact with citizens and manage data. The initiative comes as Mogadishu seeks to leverage technology to overcome logistical challenges and rebuild state institutions after decades of conflict.

Analysts say the push for digital infrastructure is crucial for Somalia's economic recovery, particularly in facilitating secure financial transactions and improving the delivery of social services across the Horn of Africa nation.