Somalia Launches First National Digital Infrastructure Summit in Mogadishu

15 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama inaugurated the country's first-ever Digital Infrastructure Summit in the capital, marking a significant step in the nation's efforts to modernize its governance.

The landmark summit gathers officials and tech experts to establish a unified vision for Somalia's public digital architecture and to evaluate the progress of various government digital agencies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jama emphasized that digital services have become the "backbone" of modern state functions.

"Government digital services are now at the forefront of our operations," Jama said. "The federal government is prioritizing the modernization of state activities through robust digital programs to increase efficiency and transparency."

The two-day summit aims to streamline how government institutions interact with citizens and manage data. The initiative comes as Mogadishu seeks to leverage technology to overcome logistical challenges and rebuild state institutions after decades of conflict.

Analysts say the push for digital infrastructure is crucial for Somalia's economic recovery, particularly in facilitating secure financial transactions and improving the delivery of social services across the Horn of Africa nation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.