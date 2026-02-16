African Leaders Gather in Addis Ababa for 39th AU Summit Focused On Water and Reform

Addis Ababa — African heads of state and government convened in the Ethiopian capital on Saturday for the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, a two-day summit centered on water security, climate resilience, and the continent's standing in global institutions.

Under the 2026 theme, "Ensuring Sustainable Water Access and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve Agenda 2063 Goals," leaders officially launched a year-long initiative to tackle the continent's growing resource scarcity.

The summit's opening was attended by high-profile international figures, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa. Their presence underscores the growing international engagement in Africa's security and developmental trajectory.

Discussions are expected to move beyond water management to address the "triple threat" of climate pressure, regional instability, and the need for institutional reform within the pan-African body.

A primary objective of the session is to review the progress of "Agenda 2063"--the AU's 50-year blueprint for economic and social transformation. Delegates are also set to evaluate the continent's volatile security landscape and debate financial reforms aimed at making the Union more self-sufficient and effective.

"This summit comes at a pivotal moment as Africa seeks a more assertive role in global governance while navigating internal pressures of climate change and economic sustainability," an AU spokesperson said on the sidelines of the meeting.

The assembly concludes on Sunday, with a final communiqué expected to outline the bloc's unified position on global institutional representation and regional peace initiatives.