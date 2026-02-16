Somalia and Algeria Bolster Security Ties in Algiers Police Talks

15 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Algiers — Somalia's police chief, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, met with Algeria's Director General of National Security, Ali Badawi, in Algiers on Sunday to deepen bilateral cooperation against transnational crime.

The high-level meeting focused on streamlining security efforts between the two nations, with a specific emphasis on dismantling organized crime networks and enhancing border security.

According to official statements, the talks centered on a roadmap for specialized training and capacity building for the Somali Police Force. Key areas of collaboration include the fight against cybercrime and the integration of modern forensic science into criminal investigations.

"This partnership is a vital step in elevating the technical and operational standards of our security institutions," a Somali official noted following the discussions.

The meeting was attended by Somalia's Ambassador to Algeria, Yusuf Jeego, alongside senior police officials from both delegations. The visit comes as Mogadishu aggressively seeks to modernize its domestic security apparatus through international partnerships.

The talks in Algiers are part of a broader diplomatic push by Somalia to secure expert training and technical support from North African partners, aiming to stabilize its internal security environment amid shifting regional dynamics.

