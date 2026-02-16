Africa: Somali Envoy to South Africa Meets Cape Town Diaspora Leaders to Bolster Unity

15 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cape Town — Somalia's Ambassador to South Africa, Mohamed Sheikh Isaaq, held a high-level consultative meeting in Cape Town with religious scholars, traditional elders, and mosque imams to strengthen ties between the embassy and the local diaspora.

The gathering, aimed at improving cooperation and addressing the specific needs of the Somali community in South Africa's legislative capital, provided a direct platform for citizens to voice grievances and offer recommendations to the diplomatic mission.

During the talks, Ambassador Isaaq underscored the critical importance of unity, urging the diaspora to maintain a cohesive front to enhance their reputation and influence within the host society.

"The unity of our community is the cornerstone of our collective strength," Isaaq said, calling on Somali nationals to collaborate closely with the embassy to advance their shared interests.

The mission described the event as part of a broader, ongoing strategy to improve service delivery and responsiveness to the thousands of Somali citizens residing across South Africa.

The Somali diaspora in the country remains one of the most vibrant yet vulnerable business communities, often facing complex socio-economic challenges. Today's outreach in Cape Town is seen as a move to bridge the gap between the federal government in Mogadishu and its citizens abroad during a period of increased regional diplomatic activity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.