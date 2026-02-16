Africa: Somali Envoy to South Africa Meets Cape Town Diaspora Leaders to Bolster Unity

Cape Town — Somalia's Ambassador to South Africa, Mohamed Sheikh Isaaq, held a high-level consultative meeting in Cape Town with religious scholars, traditional elders, and mosque imams to strengthen ties between the embassy and the local diaspora.

The gathering, aimed at improving cooperation and addressing the specific needs of the Somali community in South Africa's legislative capital, provided a direct platform for citizens to voice grievances and offer recommendations to the diplomatic mission.

During the talks, Ambassador Isaaq underscored the critical importance of unity, urging the diaspora to maintain a cohesive front to enhance their reputation and influence within the host society.

"The unity of our community is the cornerstone of our collective strength," Isaaq said, calling on Somali nationals to collaborate closely with the embassy to advance their shared interests.

The mission described the event as part of a broader, ongoing strategy to improve service delivery and responsiveness to the thousands of Somali citizens residing across South Africa.

The Somali diaspora in the country remains one of the most vibrant yet vulnerable business communities, often facing complex socio-economic challenges. Today's outreach in Cape Town is seen as a move to bridge the gap between the federal government in Mogadishu and its citizens abroad during a period of increased regional diplomatic activity.