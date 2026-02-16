Africa: Somali President Champions Sovereignty and African Unity At AU Summit

Addis Ababa — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the African Union Summit, delivering a firm defense of Somalia's territorial integrity while outlining a roadmap for the continent's collective security and democratic future.

Speaking to fellow heads of state, Mohamud emphasized that Somalia remains committed to its "transformative agenda," pointing to the December 2025 universal suffrage elections in Mogadishu--the country's first in 57 years--as a "historic milestone" for democratic governance.

In a pointed segment of his speech, the President called on the Assembly to address actions by Israel that he characterized as a "grave concern" and a "clear breach" of the African Union's Constitutive Act.

Mohamud invoked Article 3B and 4B of the Union's charter, which mandate the defense of sovereign territorial integrity and the respect of borders established at independence. He praised the "unequivocal rejection" of these violations by the African continent, calling for immediate revocation to protect mutual trust within the Union.

Turning to Somalia's expanding role in regional diplomacy, Mohamud thanked member states for their confidence in electing Somalia to the AU Peace and Security Council for the 2026-2028 term.

"Somalia will continue to accelerate its cooperation with Africa, particularly in coordinating a unified African voice at the UN Security Council," Mohamud said, framing Somalia's national sovereignty as the "anchor" for its future prosperity and its partnership with the wider world.

The President's remarks come at a time of heightened regional tension, as Mogadishu seeks to solidify its domestic democratic gains while navigating a complex international landscape.