Kenya: Sifuna's Kitengela Rally Disrupted After Tear Gas Lobbed Into Crowd

15 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A political rally led by embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela Town was on Sunday disrupted after tear gas was lobbed into the crowd.

The rally, held under the banner of the "Linda Mwananchi" tour, descended into chaos when canisters were thrown into the gathering, sending supporters fleeing for safety.

The mammoth gathering, which was broadcast live on local television, captured the moment former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo's address was interrupted.

Sifuna was seen attempting to calm the crowd while questioning why police had teargassed the meeting.

Earlier, Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had accused unnamed individuals of attempting to sabotage the rally.

Police had not immediately issued a statement on the incident by the time of publication.

