Kenya: Junet Targets Sifuna Over Alleged Gachagua Ties

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Elections Junet Mohamed has renewed claims that the "Linda Mwananchi" faction within the party is working in concert with DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a "Linda Ground" rally at the Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa, Junet accused the group--associated with embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna--of undermining the party from within.

Junet also mentioned Siaya Senator James Orengo and Embakasi East Babu Owino, challenging them to quit ODM if they were dissatisfied with its direction.

"When you look at the leaders on this dias, they are all from ODM. But we have seen our colleagues who are meeting in Kitengela, they are addressing rallies alongside people from other political parties like Jubilee, Wiper and even there was someone from DCP."

"We know they are aligning with Wamuyoro, and they should just join him and leave us alone," Junet stressed.

He further questioned the presence of MPs allied to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party at recent rallies in Busia and Kitengela, suggesting that their participation signaled deeper political realignments.

Speaking during their parallel rally in Kitengela Town, Sifuna, Orengo, Babu among other officials denied claims of disloyalty, insisting that theyi remain committed to ODM's founding ideals.