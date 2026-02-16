Kenya: Ruto Urges Inclusive Talks Ahead of South Sudan's 2026 Poll

15 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Addis Ababa — President William Ruto has called for inclusive dialogue in South Sudan as the nation prepares for a general election in December 2026.

The President said this will ensure the credibility of the anticipated electoral process that is set to end the transition period.

He called for the inclusion of hold-out groups and those excluded from the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity to resolve outstanding issues under the Revitalised Agreement and advance critical transitional milestones.

"This pivotal moment calls for renewed focus, collective resolve, strengthened partnerships, and sustained vigilance by all stakeholders to ensure that South Sudan's political transition is firmly anchored in peace, inclusivity, and stability," he said.

He made the remarks when he addressed the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5 plus) on the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday.

He noted that the planned conclusion of the transition through elections is complicated by key pre-conditions that remain incomplete, including a sustainable ceasefire, humanitarian access and assistance, civilian protection, confidence-building, constitutional review, and a national census.

