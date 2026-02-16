Kenya Embassy in Moscow Warns Citizens Against Informal Job Recruitment to Russia

Nairobi — The Kenyan Embassy in Moscow warned Kenyans against travelling to the Russian Federation through informal and unverified recruitment channels.

In a statement, the embassy revealed it has received numerous inquiries regarding an increasing number of Kenyans who travelled to Russia after receiving job offers from unverified agents and online recruiters.

According to the embassy, many affected individuals--or their relatives--"have reported being promised employment opportunities, high salaries, and residency arrangements that did not materialize upon arrival."

Some cases allegedly involved non-existent or altered job contracts, withheld passports, restricted movement and limited access to consular services

The embassy cautioned that individuals who travel through irregular, unsafe, or informal recruitment channels may face challenges accessing timely consular assistance.

"Immediate extraction or repatriation may also be complicated by contractual disputes, legal processes, or local administrative procedures in the host country," the statement indicated.

The statement further pointed out that the government in collaboration with Russian authorities continues to assist affected citizens where access and local regulations permit. However, the embassy emphasized that prevention remains the most effective form of protection.

"Kenyans have been strongly advised not to travel for employment arranged through social media platforms, messaging applications, or unlicensed agencies.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over the exploitation of job seekers through informal online recruitment networks.

The government urged Kenyans to exercise due diligence and seek guidance from relevant government offices before traveling abroad for work.

The embassy reiterated its commitment to protecting Kenyan nationals but emphasized that compliance with lawful recruitment processes is essential to ensuring safety and access to support services overseas.