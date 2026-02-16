Africa: CAF Unveils Ambitious Plans to Expand Afcon to 28 Teams

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant expansion of its flagship tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), increasing the number of participating nations from 24 to 28.

This strategic move, according to CAF President Patrice Motsepe, aims to elevate the competition's competitiveness and provide a greater platform for African nations to showcase their footballing prowess on the continental stage.

In addition to the expanded format, the tournament will transition from a biennial event to a quadrennial one, taking place every four years.

President Motsepe, who disclosee during his interaction with the media in Dar es Salam, Tanzania on Friday, believes the extended cycle will afford participating countries ample time to prepare thoroughly, enhance their squads, and foster consistent competitive performance. This change is also expected to contribute to the overall growth and development of African football by allowing more nations to compete at the highest level and display their talent.