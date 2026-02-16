Africa: President Ramaphosa Briefs AU On G20 Leaders' Summit Outcomes

The success of South Africa's G20 Presidency has been hailed as both a national triumph and a powerful testament to Africa's capacity for global leadership.

This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who briefed the African Union's 39th Ordinary Session of the African National Assembly of Heads of State and Government on the outcomes of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The Leaders' Summit was held in Johannesburg in November last year - the first time that an African nation has hosted the premier international economic forum.

At least 130 G20 meetings were held all over the country preceding the final Leaders' Summit.

"South Africa hosted the summit but all of Africa shares in its success. We have together demonstrated that Africa can lead at the highest level of governance with vision, substance and principle.

"The reforms we have advanced, the partnerships we have strengthened and the initiatives we have launched must translate into measurable progress for our continent.

"We believe that South Africa's G20 Presidency truly elevated Africa's global standing and showcased Africa's leadership. It reaffirmed that Africa is a central architect of global solutions. It ensured that Africa's voice is heard, its priorities respected and its future secured," President Ramaphosa said.

He noted that South Africa's yearlong Presidency took place against a backdrop of high "geopolitical fragmentation and persistent global economic uncertainty with weakening multilateral consensus".

"South Africa's Presidency was tested diplomatically by the actions of some to undermine our presidency and the Leaders' Summit.

"We would like to thank our sister countries in Africa and indeed other G20 countries for having given South Africa's Presidency their support in making the summit successful," he said.

South Africa's theme for the summit was 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability', described as a rallying call to ensure that the voices of Africa and the global South were amplified

It was also a call in support of multilateralism and promoted dialogue as a way to resolve challenges.

"The G20 Summit highlighted the importance of multilateralism and that it is relevant and capable of delivering results, and that it is also a powerful instrument to end conflict, advance peace, reduce inequality and secure sustainable development -- much as this type of multilateralism consensus is under strain and being weakened by powerful countries.

"We also held the G20 Social Summit, which was widely praised for its inclusivity and commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard. Hence, it became known as the People's G20 Summit," President Ramaphosa said.

On the all-important Leaders' Declaration adopted by the summit, President Ramaphosa said the declaration reflects "shared determination to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goals".

"It contains commitments to supporting vulnerable economies, to strengthening disaster resilience, to scaling up reconstruction and to mobilise significantly greater financing [for] climate and energy transition.

"It emphasises the natural endowments of countries, including critical minerals, that these must be used as catalysts for prosperity and sustainable development.

"This is of particular interest and significance to our continent. The Africa 10-Year Infrastructure Investment Plan is a strategic continental blueprint developed under the G20 Presidency," the President said.