Africa: PM Abiy Calls for Initiatives Like Pulse of Africa That Amplify African Voices

Addis Ababa — With the AU silver jubilee approaching, it is essential to transition from foundational unity to functional sovereignty and amplify African voices through initiatives like the Pulse of Africa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed noted today.

Addressing the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, the PM placed media sovereignty at the heart of Africa's transition from foundational unity to functional sovereignty as the continent approaches the African Union Silver Jubilee.

"Africa's strength will lie in a union that is confident and united as we approach the African Union Silver Jubilee. The moment marks a transition from foundational unity to functional sovereignty," PM Abiy said.

And "sovereignty means owning our narrative through initiatives like Pulse of Africa. We amplify African voices because development is never complete without our story," he underscored.

The Pulse of Africa is a media institution recently established by the initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the view to amplifying African voices.

"Africa can contribute stability, scale and solutions to a changing world; but we must do more than respond to crisis. We must shape agendas, turning vision into action and leading with purpose."

Linking narrative and sovereignty with broader development priorities, PM Abiy underlined that Africa's progress must be intentional and values-driven.

Premier Abiy's firm stance on media sovereignty dates back to February 5, 2022, when he addressed the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

At the time, he challenged the continent to reclaim its narrative from what he described as persistent distortions.

He warned that Africa had long been portrayed through a narrow lens of conflict, hunger, and poverty -- representations he characterized as demeaning and dehumanizing.

In that address, PM Abiy formally proposed the establishment of an African Union Continental Media House -- a platform envisioned as a bastion of truth that would provide authoritative news, combat disinformation, and serve as a home for Pan-African voices.

He argued that negative international narratives not only misinform the world but also dangerously shape how Africans perceive themselves. Framing the issue as more than a communications matter.

Telling Africa's own stories is a strategic necessity for the continent's collective survival and dignity, the premier stressed.

He reiterated that call during this AU Summit, reminding leaders that without the tools to shape its own narrative, Africa's image would continue to be distorted in service of external interests.

Demonstrating follow-through on his proposal, PM Abiy officially launched the pan-African media platform, Pulse of Africa, on October 7, 2025.

"The launch of the pan-African media platform Pulse of Africa marks an important step toward countering negative media representations of Africa and asserting our agency in shaping our own narratives," PM Abiy wrote at the time.

Although Africa is vast and full of potential, it has too often been portrayed as smaller and less capable than it truly is, he said.

"This is why Pulse of Africa represents such a significant and humble beginning and one that, in the coming years, is poised to grow into a leading continental media platform."

He further underscored the strategic importance of the initiative, stating that Africa is on the path to becoming a major industrial powerhouse and a key global player.

The establishment of Pulse of Africa, he stressed, is a forward-looking step that lays the foundation for a strong and authentic African voice in global media.

At the 39th AU Summit, PM Abiy's renewed emphasis on narrative sovereignty signaled continuity in his Pan-African vision -- one that sees media power not as a peripheral concern but as central to Africa's dignity, unity, and long-term transformation under Agenda 2063.