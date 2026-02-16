Ethiopia: Giorgia Meloni Bids Farewell to Addis Ababa Following Landmark Summit

14 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia, has departed from Ethiopia today, concluding a visit centered on the Second Italy-Africa Summit.

Her departure marks the end of high-level engagements that have further solidified the blossoming partnership between Italy and the African continent.

At Bole International Airport, the Prime Minister was seen off by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Berhanu, in a ceremony reflecting the warmth and mutual respect defining current bilateral relations.

During her stay, Giorgia addressed the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, where she articulated a vision of a future where Europe and Africa are inextricably linked.

She emphasized that the stability and prosperity of the continent are not merely African concerns but are central to the global order.

A cornerstone of the discussions was the Mattei Plan, which she described as an "open platform" designed to work in harmony with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

