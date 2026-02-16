Africa: Outgoing AU Chair Calls for Unity to Advance Water, Sanitation Agenda

Addis Ababa — Outgoing Chairperson of the African Union and President of Angola, João Lourenço, has called for renewed continental unity and stronger commitment to ensuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems across Africa.

Lourenço made the remarks today at the handover ceremony of the AU chairmanship to President Évariste Ndayishimiye during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Congratulating President Ndayishimiye on his unanimous election as Chairperson of the AU, Lourenço expressed confidence in his leadership over the coming year.

"It is with great honour and a deep sense of brotherhood that I extend, on behalf of the Angolan people and on my own behalf, the warmest congratulations to His Excellency President Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as Chairperson pro tempore of the African Union," he said.

He noted that the unanimous election reflects the collective trust of member states that the Union will be guided by a statesman of distinguished qualities who will safeguard Africa's shared interests and objectives.

Highlighting the AU's 2026 theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063" -- the outgoing Chairperson underscored that access to safe drinking water and sanitation is both a moral and political imperative.

"Access to safe drinking water and sanitation systems requires a firm commitment from governments and their local partners, namely companies, civic associations and communities," Lourenço stated.

He further stressed that joint efforts are essential to effectively address the continent's pressing water and sanitation challenges.

"We will be much better equipped to solve this serious problem facing Africa if we join forces," he added.

Addressing the incoming Chairperson directly, Lourenço described the role as complex and demanding, but crucial for breaking the cycle of underdevelopment on the continent.

"You have a complex and demanding mission ahead of you, but it is worth putting all your effort into this relentless search for solutions in which all of us Africans are involved," he said, adding that the outlook remains encouraging if member states focus their energy on shared goals.

As he concluded his tenure, the Angolan President commended the AU Commission, its Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, technical staff and the entire team for their dedication and commitment in advancing Africa's development agenda.

Lourenço also expressed confidence that President Ndayishimiye would receive strong support from all member states in carrying forward the Union's programmes with renewed dynamism.

The handover ceremony was attended by Heads of State and Government, senior AU officials and international partners.