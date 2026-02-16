Africa Must Have Permanent Seat At UN Security Council - SG Guterres

"This is 2026 -- not 1946. Whenever decisions about Africa and the world are on the table, Africa must be at the table."

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has declared the exclusion of Africa from permanent membership of the Security Council "indefensible", urging urgent reform of global power structures.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the Communication Section of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Addressing the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Mr Guterres said, "2026 cannot operate on a 1946 governance model".

According to him, the absence of permanent African seats in the Security Council is indefensible.

"This is 2026 -- not 1946. Whenever decisions about Africa and the world are on the table, Africa must be at the table," he added.

He praised the African Union as "a flagship for multilateralism" in a fractured world marked by division and mistrust.

The Secretary-General thanked the African Group at the UN for "unwavering, decisive support" on justice, equality and reform initiatives.

"Your solidarity has not only strengthened our efforts, it has moved me deeply," he said.

Highlighting cooperation, he cited joint peace and development frameworks and the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2719 on AU-led peace operations funding.

He regretted the Security Council's failure to agree on predictable financing for the AU mission in Somalia.

"If the Mission of the AU in Somalia did not warrant global support, what would?" he asked.

Turning to Sudan, he demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to inclusive, Sudanese-led political talks.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and respect for territorial integrity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He warned that developing nations face a staggering four trillion dollar annual financing gap for Sustainable Development Goals.

"Africa is losing more to debt service or illicit financial flows than it receives in aid each year," he said.

He urged reform of the global financial architecture to give African nations "a meaningful voice and real participation".

On climate, he warned the planet will overshoot the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, making rapid emissions cuts essential.

The G20, responsible for nearly 80 per cent of emissions, must deliver "major reductions this decade", he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in spite of vast solar potential, Africa receives only two per cent of global clean energy investment.

"After contributing almost nothing to the crisis, Africa faces faster-than-average warming," Mr Guterres said.

He demanded triple adaptation finance and faster capitalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.

"No more exploitation. No more plundering. The people of Africa must benefit from the resources of Africa," he said.

Dismissing suggestions of a farewell, he pledged Africa would remain the UN's "priority number one" until the end of his mandate.

"Wherever I will be, whatever I will be doing, there will be Africa always," he said.