Africa: 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Concludes in Addis Ababa

The Thirty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) concluded today at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following two days of high-level deliberations by African Heads of State and Government.

The Session was held under the outgoing Chairmanship of H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union for 2025, and welcomed the assumption of office by H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, as Chairperson of the African Union for 2026.

The Assembly was preceded by a State Dinner hosted by H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Opening Ceremony featured statements by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission; H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed; H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; H.E. the President of the State of Palestine; and H.E. Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy.

The Assembly formally welcomed President Évariste Ndayishimiye as Chairperson of the African Union for 2026 and launched the AU Theme of the Year 2026: "Ensuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063."

Peace and Security

The Assembly took note of the Report of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the state of peace and security in Africa and expressed deep concern over the persistence of conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, unconstitutional changes of government, and humanitarian crises in parts of the continent.

Heads of State and Government reaffirmed the Union's unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government and reiterated the determination to silence the guns in Africa. The Assembly underscored the imperative of predictable, sustainable and flexible financing for AU-led peace support operations.

The Assembly adopted the Memorandum of Understanding between the African Union, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs) on the utilization of the African Standby Force, calling for strengthened coordination and operational readiness.

Institutional Reform and Governance

The Assembly considered the Report on AU Institutional Reforms and reaffirmed the commitment to consolidating a people-centered, efficient, accountable and financially sustainable Union.

It took note of the Annual Report of the Chairperson of the Commission and adopted the reports of various Assembly Committees, including those relating to Africa CDC, the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), AUDA-NEPAD, the Committee of Ten (C-10) on UN Security Council Reform, CAHOSCC, the AfCFTA, and the High-Level Committee on Libya.

The Assembly reaffirmed Africa's Common Position on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council and reiterated its demand for equitable representation of Africa in global governance institutions.

Africa and Global Governance (G20)

The Assembly welcomed the briefing on the outcome of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Johannesburg in November 2025 and took note of the Report on AU participation in the G20.

Leaders underscored the importance of coordinated African positions in advancing continental priorities, including sustainable development financing, debt restructuring, climate action, food security, and digital transformation.

Continental Development Priorities

The Assembly reaffirmed the centrality of Agenda 2063 as Africa's strategic framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

It welcomed progress in the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), emphasizing the urgency of transforming African food systems and strengthening resilience to climate shocks. The Assembly also commended progress in the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and called upon Member States to accelerate implementation to boost intra-African trade, industrialization and value addition.

The Assembly took note of continental development initiatives aimed at mobilizing resources for infrastructure, energy, water and sanitation, and climate adaptation programmes, and reaffirmed the importance of youth and women empowerment, innovation, digitalization and skills development as drivers of Africa's transformation.

Historical Justice and International Solidarity

The Assembly considered a study on the implications of describing colonization as a crime against humanity and certain acts committed during the era of slavery, deportation and colonization as acts of genocide against the peoples of Africa. Leaders underscored the importance of historical justice, truth, remembrance, reparatory justice, and the preservation of the dignity of African peoples.

The Assembly also considered the Report of the Commission on the Situation in Palestine and reiterated the African Union's solidarity with the Palestinian people and its support for a just, lasting and comprehensive solution in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Adoption of Decisions and Appreciation

The Assembly adopted the Decisions, Declarations and Resolutions of its Thirty-Ninth Ordinary Session.

Heads of State and Government expressed profound appreciation to President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for his leadership and dedicated service as Chairperson of the African Union for 2025, and pledged full support to President Évariste Ndayishimiye in the discharge of his mandate as Chairperson for 2026.

The Assembly also expressed sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the warm hospitality and excellent facilities provided for the successful convening of the Summit.