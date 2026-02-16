Africa: AUC Chairperson Met With H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation & Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, met with H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation & Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The discussions focused on preparations for the 8th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, which will be hosted by Egypt in June 2026, alongside the inaugural Africa Business Forum. The two sides exchanged views on ensuring effective coordination and substantive outcomes that advance the Union's priorities.

The Chairperson commended Egypt's continued efforts in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development across the continent. He further reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to working closely with the Government of Egypt to ensure the successful organization and impactful delivery of the Summit.