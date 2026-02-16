Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Held a Bilateral Meeting With H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this morning held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the margins of the Thirty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The Chairperson congratulated Somalia on its recent election to the African Union Peace & Security Council, noting that this well-deserved achievement reflects the country's growing contribution to continental peace - security deliberations. He reaffirmed the AU's commitment to Somalia's sovereignty, unity, & territorial integrity. The Chairperson further underscored ongoing efforts to address funding constraints affecting the AU Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), while enhancing its operational effectiveness and civilian components.

He also commended the Federal Government of Somalia for advancing inclusive political dialogue and preparations for the forthcoming elections, recognizing these efforts as essential to consolidating sustainable peace, stability, and development.

On his part, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed appreciation for the African Union's consistent and principled support, paying tribute to the Union's enduring commitment to Somalia's peace, stability, and state-building process. He reaffirmed Somalia's readiness to continue working closely with the African Union in advancing shared continental priorities and welcomed the Union's sustained engagement and advocacy in support of Somalia's humanitarian response and resilience-building efforts.