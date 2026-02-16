Ethiopia Strengthens Strategic Partnerships With Major International Financial Institutions

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has reinforced its strategic ties with leading international financial institutions, the Ministry of Finance announced.

In a press release sent to ENA, the ministry stated that during high-level meetings on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide engaged with senior officials from key institutions to advance Ethiopia's reform agenda, priority investment programs, and climate resilience initiatives.

The minister held discussions with leaders of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to explore enhanced cooperation.

During a meeting with BADEA President Abdullah Almusaibeeh, Minister Ahmed Shide discussed financing opportunities for major infrastructure projects, including the Bishoftu International Airport and the Koysha Hydropower Project.

The talks also covered expanded collaboration in road development, trade finance, co-financing arrangements, and potential support for climate-focused infrastructure aligned with Ethiopia's upcoming COP32 presidency.

In discussions with AfDB Vice President Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the minister provided updates on Ethiopia's recent reforms and energy sector priorities, emphasizing the need to scale up AfDB support under initiatives such as Mission 300.

The conversation highlighted clean energy and climate investments to strengthen preparations for COP32, with Dr. Kariuki reaffirming the Bank's commitment to accelerating projects that diversify Ethiopia's energy mix and enhance regional integration.

Separately, Minister Ahmed Shide met with IFAD Vice President Gerardine Mukeshimana to highlight progress in climate-smart agriculture, private sector engagement in farming, and the new Farmer-Led Irrigation Development Program.

Both sides discussed aligning agricultural and climate resilience initiatives with Ethiopia's COP32 agenda, with IFAD confirming its commitment to scaling up agricultural development, promoting climate-resilient practices, and de-risking investments.

The engagements underscore mutual confidence in Ethiopia's partnerships with AfDB, IFAD, and BADEA, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering tangible results for sustainable and inclusive development while supporting Ethiopia's leadership in advancing the global climate agenda.