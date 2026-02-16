Africa: AU Declares Samia Suluhu Hassan Champion

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union (AU) has officially appointed President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the AU Champion for reproductive, maternal and child health, a prestigious continental role that recognises Tanzania's aggressive reforms in the health sector.

A statement released by the Director of Presidential Communication at State House, Bakari Machumu, said her appointment was endorsed at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa on Saturday, following recommendations contained in the 2025 report of the Committee of Heads of State and Government overseeing the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

In this one-year leadership role, President Samia will spearhead efforts to strengthen collaboration and joint action among AU member states to improve reproductive health, as well as maternal and child health across Africa.

The primary goal is to promote and increase sustainable investments from AU member countries in the health sector, recognising that quality maternal and child health is essential for social and economic development and is a crucial pillar in implementing Africa's Agenda 2063.

Throughout her tenure, President Samia will advocate for high-level political leadership across member states to design, implement and monitor policies, strategies and programmes related to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

A strong emphasis will be placed on ensuring that promises made in regional and international meetings translate into actionable steps with measurable outcomes for citizens.

Additionally, she will foster a system for mutual learning and experience-sharing among AU member countries, including regular evaluations of progress.

This process aims to disseminate best practices, identify common challenges, and accelerate the achievement of continental goals to reduce maternal and child mortality rates while enhancing reproductive health services.

President Samia will also encourage increased investment from governments, development partners, the private sector and civil society organisations in maternal and child health services to reduce the incidence of deaths and diseases related to reproductive health, particularly affecting women, youth and girls across Africa.

Through this position, Tanzania continues to demonstrate its commitment to contributing to Africa's leadership in building robust health systems that protect the rights of every woman and child to access quality healthcare.