Kenya's Sustainability Agenda Must Go Beyond Climate Change - Capital Group Md Symon Bargurei

Nairobi — Kenya's sustainability agenda must expand beyond climate change mitigation to embrace governance reforms, ESG integration, sustainable finance and inclusive economic growth, speakers said during the Sustainability and Climate Action Breakfast held at Karura Forest.

The forum, convened by Capital FM, brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, financiers, innovators and development stakeholders to examine how Kenya can shift from climate awareness to implementation.

Capital Group Managing Director Symon Bargurei said sustainability should not be treated as a corporate social responsibility trend, but as a strategic economic and governance priority.

"We are not just broadcasting from Karura Forest -- we are broadcasting from the frontline of the climate and sustainability conversation," Bargurei said.

He warned that climate change is already reshaping Kenya's economic landscape, noting that the country is estimated to lose between 3-5 percent of GDP annually due to droughts, floods and extreme weather events.

Across Africa, adaptation costs are projected at between $30-50 billion per year by 2030, yet funding remains significantly below required levels. Despite contributing less than 2-4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa bears a disproportionate share of climate impacts.

Bargurei emphasized that climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern but an economic and governance reality affecting food systems, water security, infrastructure planning, insurance pricing, capital markets, jobs and national competitiveness.

"This is not only an environmental issue. It is about food systems. It is about water security. It is about insurance pricing and capital markets. It is about infrastructure planning. It is about jobs and competitiveness," he said.

He added that media institutions must play a bridging role -- connecting science to strategy, government to enterprise, finance to communities, and ambition to execution.

"Sustainability is broader than climate. It encompasses governance, ESG integration, sustainable finance, citizen-led conservation, innovation ecosystems and inclusive growth. It is about building systems that endure -- economically, socially and environmentally," he said.

A recurring theme at the forum was the central role of young people in driving Kenya's green transition.

With more than 70 percent of Kenya's population under the age of 35, speakers stressed that climate decisions made today will shape employment opportunities, urban development, public health and cost of living for an entire generation.

"Young people are not just stakeholders -- they are solution-drivers," Bargurei noted, pointing to the rise of youth-led climate startups, clean energy innovations and digital activism.

However, he cautioned against symbolic engagement.

"If we are to build resilient cities and competitive economies, youth participation cannot be symbolic -- it must be structural," he said.

Panelists argued that embedding young innovators into decision-making processes and financing ecosystems would accelerate resilience while unlocking new economic growth pathways.

Speaking from Karura Forest -- widely seen as a model of citizen-led conservation -- participants challenged leaders to move from policy discussions to measurable action.

They framed the green transition not as a cost burden, but as one of Africa's largest growth frontiers, citing opportunities in renewable energy, circular economy ventures, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure.

The forum emphasized the need to align science, public policy, private capital and community participation to ensure sustainability is embedded in corporate boardrooms, county development plans and financial systems.

"Conversation alone is no longer sufficient," Bargurei said. "If media does not elevate this agenda with urgency and clarity, we risk normalizing crisis instead of accelerating change."

As Kenya confronts mounting climate-related economic losses, speakers concluded that sustainability must be integrated into governance structures and economic planning -- not treated as an environmental side issue.

The message from Karura was clear: the time for incremental change has passed. Kenya must move decisively from vulnerability to resilience, and from compliance to competitiveness.

"Let us move from policy to action -- together," Bargurei said.