Kenya: Overdose of Optimism As Kenya Unveil Magical Kenya Open Squad

NAIROBI — The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) on Monday morning unveiled a 12-man team to represent the country at this week's Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club.

The ceremony -- at the same venue -- was attended by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya who expressed confidence that the players will make the country proud.

"As we unveil our pros, it is a very momentous occasion. This confirms Kenya's rising status in sports globally. When you play for the next few days, know that you're representing 55 million Kenyans. We wish you all the best and know you will do well," Mvurya said.

The CS further emphasised the need for Kenya to lay down a marker in the tournament, not as an also-ran but a strong competitor.

"This tournament confirms Kenya is ready to stand on the global stage. We are no longer content with participation but want to compete and win on global stage," Mvurya said.

Speaking at the same time, KOGL chair Patrick Obath expressed optimism of a better performance by the Kenyan contingent, compared to previous editions.

"This season the players have enjoyed far greater competitive exposure compared to previous years," Obath said.

He added: "I see no reason why three or four Kenyan players should not make the cut this year. If they don't, I honestly won't know what to tell them."

The tournament will feature a full field of 144 players from more than 30 countries.

Kenya brings the largest international contingent with 18 players - 12 professionals and 6 amateurs, followed by South Africa with 17 players led by defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk.

The tournament tees off on Thursday (February 19), through to Sunday afternoon.

The Kenya Squad: Greg Snow; Samuel Chege; David Wakhu; Njoroge Kibugu; Dismas Indiza; Mutahi Kibugu; Daniel Nduva; Edwin Mudanyi (Captain); CJ Wangai; Justus Madoya; Mohit Mediratta; and Mike Kisa