Kenya: Overdose of Optimism As Kenya Unveil Magical Kenya Open Squad

16 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) on Monday morning unveiled a 12-man team to represent the country at this week's Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club.

The ceremony -- at the same venue -- was attended by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya who expressed confidence that the players will make the country proud.

"As we unveil our pros, it is a very momentous occasion. This confirms Kenya's rising status in sports globally. When you play for the next few days, know that you're representing 55 million Kenyans. We wish you all the best and know you will do well," Mvurya said.

The CS further emphasised the need for Kenya to lay down a marker in the tournament, not as an also-ran but a strong competitor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This tournament confirms Kenya is ready to stand on the global stage. We are no longer content with participation but want to compete and win on global stage," Mvurya said.

Speaking at the same time, KOGL chair Patrick Obath expressed optimism of a better performance by the Kenyan contingent, compared to previous editions.

"This season the players have enjoyed far greater competitive exposure compared to previous years," Obath said.

He added: "I see no reason why three or four Kenyan players should not make the cut this year. If they don't, I honestly won't know what to tell them."

The tournament will feature a full field of 144 players from more than 30 countries.

Kenya brings the largest international contingent with 18 players - 12 professionals and 6 amateurs, followed by South Africa with 17 players led by defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk.

The tournament tees off on Thursday (February 19), through to Sunday afternoon.

The Kenya Squad: Greg Snow; Samuel Chege; David Wakhu; Njoroge Kibugu; Dismas Indiza; Mutahi Kibugu; Daniel Nduva; Edwin Mudanyi (Captain); CJ Wangai; Justus Madoya; Mohit Mediratta; and Mike Kisa

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.