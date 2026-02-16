Uganda: Officer Killed As Speeding Vehicle Rams Into Police Checkpoint in Katakwi

A police officer has died on the spot after a speeding vehicle rammed into a checkpoint in Katakwi.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 8:30pm at Getom checkpoint, Katakwii District claiming the life of constable Enock Kilobi, 24, according to Mike Longole, the Police Anti Stock Theft Unit(ASTU) spokesperson.

" A speeding Mark X vehicle (UBR 151S) from Soroti direction lost control, hitting a checkpoint signpost and knocking PC Kilobi dead," Longole said.

He added that another election police contable who was on aboda boda was injured and is currently admitted at Katakwi hospital.

"The driver survived and was taken into custody. The body is at Katakwi hospital mortuary for postmortem. Authorities are investigating."