South Africa: Varsity Cup Rule Tweaks Favour Attack in 2026

The tournament's rules have been adjusted with the aim of boosting the try-scoring statistics as well as the spectacle.

For nearly two decades, the Varsity Cup has positioned itself as the world's leading university tournament and prided itself on its attack-minded laws and innovations.

When former Springbok captain and 1995 World Cup-winner Francois Pienaar introduced the project in 2008, he spoke about emulating the bright lights, big crowds and on-field drama of the American football college championship in the US.

Eighteen years later, the Varsity Cup continues to borrow from Gridiron in a continuing drive to improve the spectacle.

It remains to be seen whether the new "tap try" will be taken up by any of the senior tournaments in future, but rule-makers believe it will lead to an increase in tries on the Varsity Cup stage.

After a touchdown is scored in American football, the attacking team has the option of kicking the conversion (for one extra point) or trying a second touchdown (two extra points) from five yards out.

This season, the Varsity Cup will trial a similar scoring system, with the attacking team receiving two conversion options after they score a try.

The traditional rugby conversion - a successful kick for posts - will earn the attacking side two extra points, but if they opt for...