South Africa: Varsity Cup Rule Tweaks Favour Attack in 2026

16 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jon Cardinelli

The tournament's rules have been adjusted with the aim of boosting the try-scoring statistics as well as the spectacle.

For nearly two decades, the Varsity Cup has positioned itself as the world's leading university tournament and prided itself on its attack-minded laws and innovations.

When former Springbok captain and 1995 World Cup-winner Francois Pienaar introduced the project in 2008, he spoke about emulating the bright lights, big crowds and on-field drama of the American football college championship in the US.

Eighteen years later, the Varsity Cup continues to borrow from Gridiron in a continuing drive to improve the spectacle.

It remains to be seen whether the new "tap try" will be taken up by any of the senior tournaments in future, but rule-makers believe it will lead to an increase in tries on the Varsity Cup stage.

After a touchdown is scored in American football, the attacking team has the option of kicking the conversion (for one extra point) or trying a second touchdown (two extra points) from five yards out.

This season, the Varsity Cup will trial a similar scoring system, with the attacking team receiving two conversion options after they score a try.

The traditional rugby conversion - a successful kick for posts - will earn the attacking side two extra points, but if they opt for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.