Africa: Uncertainty Over Wafcon Host Is Another Sign of Disrespect for Women's Soccer

The confusion about who's hosting the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations is another example of how women's soccer is mishandled and often treated with disdain.

Africa's premier women footballers should be excited about representing their respective countries on the second-biggest stage they can play on in their careers - the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). In terms of prestige for African players, it is second to only the Fifa Women's World Cup, but it does not get treated with the same respect.

The latest example of this disregard is the uncertainty shrouding the 2026 edition of the continental tournament, despite this particular Wafcon doubling as a 2027 World Cup qualifier. Two weeks ago, it was plunged into disarray after Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe told SABC Sport: "We took an opportunity that presented itself. When Morocco said [it] can't host, we put up our hand and said, 'Yes, we are available'.

"It's not debatable because we've just hosted the G20 Summit with different heads of state coming here. So, in terms of hospitality, we are ready. We also have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums. We have hosted the Soccer World Cup before. So, we are ready. We can host it."

Immediate 'clarification'

However, as soon as Mabe had made the remarks on television, her senior minister, Gayton...