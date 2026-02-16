Tunisia: Phatshwane Joins Malak in Tunisia

Gaborone — Another promising junior tennis player from Botswana, Tinashe Phatshwane, has joined the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Regional Training Centre in Sousse, Tunisia, on a one year scholarship.

The 14-year-old Phatshwane's move to North Africa comes just a few weeks after another young ace, Malak Macheng, enrolled at the same facility.

Botswana Tennis Association vice president Nonofo Othusitse said in an interview that Phatshwane has been selected as one of the beneficiaries for the 2026 calendar year by the CAT.

While in Tunisia, Tinashe will study online and compete in both local and international tournaments. Othusitse said it is a critical opportunity for him to train at a well resourced and supported international centre where he will not only get top tier coaching but competitions as well.

