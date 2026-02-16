Tunisia: Phatshwane Joins Malak in Tunisia

16 February 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Another promising junior tennis player from Botswana, Tinashe Phatshwane, has joined the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Regional Training Centre in Sousse, Tunisia, on a one year scholarship.

The 14-year-old Phatshwane's move to North Africa comes just a few weeks after another young ace, Malak Macheng, enrolled at the same facility.

Botswana Tennis Association vice president Nonofo Othusitse said in an interview that Phatshwane has been selected as one of the beneficiaries for the 2026 calendar year by the CAT.

While in Tunisia, Tinashe will study online and compete in both local and international tournaments. Othusitse said it is a critical opportunity for him to train at a well resourced and supported international centre where he will not only get top tier coaching but competitions as well.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.