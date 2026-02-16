Botswana: Reduce Congestion in the Okavango Delta

Maun — The Botswana Guides Association (BOGA) mobile tour operators have been urged to explore other tourism opportunities and diversify their activities beyond the Okavango Delta.

Located in the Ngamiland region which has a rich and diverse wildlife, as well as unique seasonally flooded wetlands, the Okavango Delta is the most famous safari destination in Botswana.

The delta attracts thousands of visitors annually from all over the world. Due to its economic and outstanding value, it often overshadows other surrounding local destinations which offer equally interesting safari experiences.

BOGA members who often operate in the delta, Moremi Game Reserve and Chobe National Park destinations, have however been encouraged to explore other tourism areas such as Makgadikgadi Pans and the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR) to reduce congestion in the delta.

BOGA members specialise in tailor-made, camping experiences, offering guided, immersive tours across the country's national parks. BOGA chairperson, Kenson Kgaga, challenged operators to diversify tourism beyond the delta by exploring rural and cultural sites.

Some sites in the Tubu area remained untapped, he said, noting that the association has made a request for more sites. Kgaga said the association has continuously received applications for new memberships, resulting in increased traffic in the delta.

He said the Makgadikgadi Pans and the CKGR are among the best places to visit and can attract a lot of international attention if well marked.

Makgadikgadi Pans are among the world's largest salt pans and offer good wildlife viewing during the wet season, particularly when great herds of zebra and wildebeest begin their migration to the Boteti region.

This is the time when the pans fill with water, transforming into a bird lover's paradise with thousands of flamingos, pelicans and migratory birds.

The CKGR on the other hand is famous for lions, cheetahs and diverse antelope. The area is also renowned for its remote, wild landscape, and has a fascinating range of different plants. Kgaga advised that reducing congestion in the delta could help to ensure that tourism remained within sustainable, low-impact limits.

Reports also indicate that too many vehicles in one place simultaneously could cause noise pollution and disturb wildlife, potentially forcing them to flee to less suitable habitats.

An operator, Phetogo Malatsi, complained of limited campsites and asked the association to request for more sites particularly in Moremi Game Reserve. The area, he said, is big with rich ecosystem yet some sections have been unoccupied. BOPA