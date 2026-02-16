Malawi: MP Fredokiss Kalua Takes SONA to His Constituency, Engages Communities in Soche, Zingwangwa, Nkolokosa, Calling for People-Driven Development

Member of Parliament for Soche Zingwangwa, Fred Penjani Kamlepo Kalua, has emphasized the need for a clear and inclusive development plan that reflects the priorities of his constituents.

Speaking at the conclusion of his two-day "Taking SONA to the People" visits in Nkolokosa A and B, Soche East, and Manja, Kalua stressed that development must be guided by the voices of the people themselves.

"The K5 billion Constituency Development Fund (CDF) must be directed to initiatives that are prioritised by the people," Kalua said. "Development can only be meaningful when constituents are given the opportunity to freely voice their needs."

Kalua explained that holding separate meetings with different communities allowed for more meaningful engagement, ensuring that no voices are drowned out and that every social and development concern is properly addressed. He pledged to work closely with local councillors and community members to identify critical priorities and implement initiatives that truly reflect the aspirations of the people.

Residents welcomed the initiative, with Aubrey Kamvabingu of Nkolokosa A noting that development projects often risk ignoring urgent community needs if residents are not consulted. "It is encouraging to see our MP engaging us directly. This is the kind of leadership that ensures development benefits everyone," Kamvabingu said.

Kalua's community outreach underscores a growing emphasis on participatory governance, where citizens actively shape the agenda for local development. As the MP continues to meet constituents across Soche Zingwangwa, many hope that the approach will translate into tangible improvements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social services.

By prioritizing inclusivity and dialogue, Kalua aims to ensure that Soche Zingwangwa's development trajectory is not just a top-down plan, but a collective effort owned by all stakeholders.