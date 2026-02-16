Malawi: Activist Idriss Ali Nassah Questions Chisale's Dual Role As MP and Presidential Bodyguard - 'Parliament Should Not Have Happened for Chisale.'

Social media activist Idriss Ali Nassah has sparked fresh debate over the controversial dual role of Deputy Minister of Homeland Affairs and Member of Parliament Norman Chisale, who also serves as a bodyguard to President Peter Mutharika.

In a strongly worded post, Nassah argued that Chisale's presence in Parliament "should never have happened," accusing him of failing to transition from his background in security to the demands of legislative work.

Nassah compared Chisale to Peter Makossah, a former police officer who later trained as a lawyer in the United Kingdom but, according to Nassah, still behaved like a policeman despite his new professional status.

"Makossah, even after the polish of law school, looks, speaks and acts a cop. That is his default. That is his comfort zone," Nassah wrote, suggesting that professional habits can be difficult to shed.

He said Chisale's situation is a clear example of the "Peter Principle," a theory that people are promoted to positions beyond their competence. Nassah argued that instead of focusing on policy and legislation, Chisale appears more comfortable performing security duties around the President.

"Chisale running around playing bodyguard, when he should be in Parliament debating policy and legislation, is perhaps the clearest illustration of this principle," Nassah said. "Unable to cope with the demands of being a legislator, he reverts to what he knows best--walking close to the President, wearing an earpiece, and acting the protector-in-chief."

Nassah went further, saying Parliament requires skills such as reading, critical thinking, proposing laws and engaging in complex debates--skills he believes Chisale lacks.

"Parliament should never have happened for Chisale. It was the functional equivalent of promoting an employee to their level of incompetence," he said.

In his post, Nassah also referenced President Lazarus Chakwera, suggesting that Malawi has previously made similar mistakes by elevating individuals into roles for which they were ill-prepared.

"They just won't have the tools to know how to function in the new, much more complex job," Nassah concluded.

Chisale has not publicly responded to the remarks, but the comments have reignited national debate on whether it is appropriate--or effective--for a sitting Member of Parliament to simultaneously perform active presidential security duties.