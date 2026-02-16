Africa: Somali President Urges UN Security Council Reform At AU Summit

Addis Ababa — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called for an urgent overhaul of global governance on Monday, demanding a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council during a high-level forum in the Ethiopian capital.

Speaking on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit, Mohamud addressed a session focused on the "Future of the United Nations," where he highlighted the growing gap between the current international system and modern global realities.

"The United Nations faces unprecedented challenges, from protracted conflicts and political rivalries to severe economic pressures," Mohamud told delegates. "These crises have impacted the transparency and the very credibility of the institution."

The Somali leader emphasized that despite Africa's central role in global peace and security--particularly through peacekeeping and stabilization efforts--the continent remains marginalized within the UN's primary decision-making body.

"Africa's lack of permanent representation on the UN Security Council is a historical injustice that requires an immediate review," he stated, echoing a long-standing collective demand from AU member states.

Mohamud concluded by calling for "sustained diplomacy and unity" to achieve a reformed international system based on justice and equality. He reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to a modernized UN where all continents have an equal voice and representation.

The summit in Addis Ababa comes at a critical time for East Africa, as regional leaders grapple with security transitions and the evolving role of international organizations in local conflicts.