Somalia Executes Two Al-Shabaab Convicts Over Deadly Mogadishu Attacks

Mogadishu — The Somali federal government on Monday executed two men convicted of orchestrating a series of deadly assassinations and bombings in the capital, judicial officials confirmed.

The executions, carried out by a firing squad following sentences handed down by the Armed Forces Court, took place early Monday morning in Mogadishu.

The two individuals were identified as Hassan Ali Iftin Buule (known as Gacmey) and Hassan Ali Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed (known by the aliases Baari, Biibaaye, and Sa'ad). Both had been found guilty of participating in terror attacks that resulted in the death and injury of numerous Somali civilians.

"The execution of these sentences is part of the government's ongoing commitment to strengthening security and ensuring accountability for acts of terrorism in the capital," a spokesperson for the military court said in an official statement.

The Armed Forces Court, which frequently handles cases involving national security and terrorism, reiterated that anyone involved in destabilizing the country would face the full force of the law.

Mogadishu has seen an uptick in security operations as the government intensifies its crackdown on insurgent cells. While the use of the death penalty remains a point of discussion for international observers, Somali authorities maintain that such measures are a necessary deterrent in the fight against extremist elements.