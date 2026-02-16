Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Four Al-Shabaab Militants in Hiraan Ambush

Mogadishu — Somali government forces and allied local community militias killed four Al-Shabaab militants in an evening ambush in the central Hiraan region, military officials and state media reported Monday.

The operation, described as a preemptive strike, took place between the strategic villages of Yasooman and Moqokori. According to official statements, the Somali National Army (SNA) and the local "Macawiisley" civil defense forces intercepted the cell as they were preparing to ambush civilian transport vehicles along a key transit route.

"The operation was executed exactly as planned. We acted on intelligence regarding the movements of these elements who intended to harm innocent civilians," a military spokesperson said.

In addition to the four militants killed, security forces confirmed they destroyed a vehicle used by the group, which was set ablaze during the exchange of fire.

The Hiraan region has remained a volatile frontline in the government's prolonged offensive against the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

The "Macawiisley" militias, composed of local residents, have become a vital component of the state's strategy to flush militants out of rural hideouts in central Somalia.