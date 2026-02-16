Ethiopia Among Fastest-Growing Global Tourism Destinations With 15 Percent Surge in Arrivals, Says UN Tourism

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia recorded a 15% increase in international tourist arrivals in 2025, emerging as one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations globally, according to a report by the BBC citing the latest global tourism data and the UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer.

The BBC attributed Ethiopia's tourism rebound partly to improved stability following years of reduced travel linked to the conflict in the Tigray region. The resumption of flights to northern destinations beginning in 2023 and renewed travel interest in 2024 helped lay the groundwork for recovery.

Ethiopia's growth contributed to Africa's overall 8% increase in international arrivals, making the continent the fastest-growing region globally, according to the Barometer.

The report also noted that authorities and industry stakeholders have taken steps to rebuild traveler confidence, including investments in hospitality infrastructure, service upgrades, and the launch of the Visit Ethiopia digital platform in 2025 to promote the country as a global tourism destination.

Tour operators cited in the report said Ethiopia is seeing renewed interest from both returning visitors and new travelers, particularly younger tourists seeking outdoor and culturally immersive experiences. Some operators reported significant increases in travel enquiries and bookings between 2024 and 2025, reflecting improving perceptions of safety and accessibility.

Industry experts described Ethiopia as a major destination for cultural, historical, and natural tourism. Attractions highlighted include the ancient legacy of the Axumite civilization, the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, the medieval castles of Gondar, and the biodiversity of the Simien Mountains, home to endemic species such as the gelada monkey. The Omo Valley was also cited as a key destination known for its diverse cultural heritage.

The BBC report said countries like Ethiopia are increasingly benefiting from shifting travel trends, as global tourists seek destinations with distinctive cultural identity and less overcrowding compared to traditional tourism hubs.

Globally, Europe remained the most visited region in 2025, welcoming nearly 800 million arrivals, but emerging destinations in Africa, Asia, and Latin America recorded some of the fastest growth rates, signaling a broader diversification of international tourism flows.