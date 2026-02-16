Africa: AUC Chairperson Had a Constructive Meeting With the H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the @afdb_group

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission had a constructive meeting with the H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the @AfDB_Group on the margins of the 39th AU Summit.

The Chairperson commended the Bank's strong support to Africa's priority sectors & welcomed the $11bn replenishment of the African Development Fund.

The Chairperson & Dr . Sidi Ould Tah agreed financing remains Africa's central challenge amid debt, climate & security pressures. They also discussed the best ways of strengthening project preparation, mobilising $1tn in African capital, advancing an African credit rating agency, & building a more coherent continental financial architecture.

They reaffirmed their commitment to revitalise AU-AfDB partnership, hold biannual meetings, & convene a high-level dialogue on financing for Africa.