South Africa: Weekend Storm Kills Seven and Destroys 106 Homes in or Tambo

The weekend storm killed seven people across OR Tambo district and left more than 106 households without homes or electricity.

Njemla Primary School in Silverton lost eight classrooms and three temporary bungalows while homeless residents sheltered in a community hall.

Families across OR Tambo district are homeless after a weekend storm killed seven people and destroyed more than 100 homes.

The storm hit on 13 February with heavy rain, hail and strong winds. Three people died in King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality. Across the wider district, the death toll rose to seven.

In Silverton, Njemla Primary School was badly damaged. Eight classrooms lost their roofs. Three temporary bungalows were reduced to twisted metal. Desks and books were blown across open ground.

King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality Executive Mayor Nyaniso Nelani visited Silverton on Sunday to see the damage. His spokesperson Olwethu Mabovula said 45 people were left homeless in the area. One person was rushed to hospital.

In Ngangelizwe, power lines fell across Madikane Street. Two dogs died after walking over corrugated iron sheets tangled in live wires.

Flooding forced the closure of Nelson Mandela Drive near the Savoy shopping centre. All lanes were underwater, blocking traffic including ambulances from Mthatha General Hospital.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwana said 106 households were affected. Two people were injured in Ward 33 in Mabheleni.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha said more than 110 people were homeless in her area. The worst damage was in KwaNikhwe and Dudumeni.

Relief teams are distributing blankets and food parcels. Hot meals are being provided in Silverton, Mabheleni, Waterfall and Ngangelizwe.

The South African Weather Service had issued warnings on 12 and 13 February after temperatures reached 42 degrees in Mthatha.

The storm struck a week after another storm killed five people and left more than 160 families homeless in other parts of the district.