Africa at a Crossroads - The AU Must Reform Itself Before It Reforms the World

The annual summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa comes at a pivotal moment for the continent. In the 21st century, Africa is no longer a marginal player in global affairs. It is the world’s youngest continent, a strategic hub for critical minerals, a frontier for digital innovation, and a decisive voice in climate negotiations.

Yet amid the formal speeches and carefully worded communiqués, one pressing question refuses to fade: is the AU delivering tangible, transformative results — or is it drifting into irrelevance as a high-level talk shop?

Across the continent, youth frustration is no longer a quiet murmur; it is a defining political force. In cities from Lagos to Nairobi, young Africans demand jobs, opportunity, accountability, and inclusion in decision-making. With a median age under 20 in many member states, the legitimacy of continental institutions will be measured not by the elegance of their declarations, but by concrete outcomes: trade corridors functioning, barriers reduced, conflicts de-escalated, and employment created.

The AU’s record is mixed. Visionary frameworks such as Agenda 2063 set ambitious goals. The African Continental Free Trade Area holds immense promise. Coordinated health responses during epidemics have demonstrated the power of collective action. Yet implementation gaps persist. Too often, summits end in applause while domestic realities remain stubbornly unchanged. A generational divide is evident: long-serving leaders presiding over digitally connected populations unwilling to accept incrementalism.

Complicating matters is a shifting global order. Western aid budgets are tightening, and political currents in Washington — particularly under leaders such as Donald Trump — signal a preference for transactional engagement over expansive multilateral commitments. If American coffers grow drier and Europe turns inward, Africa must confront a stark reality: dependency is not a strategy. The AU must evolve from a forum of solidarity into a vehicle for self-sustaining continental ambition.

Can it be business as usual? It cannot

African leaders rightly call for structural reform at the United Nations, arguing that a continent of 1.4 billion people deserves permanent representation and equitable voice in global governance. The argument is compelling. But reform must begin at home. If Africa demands democratization of global institutions, should it not ensure transparency and accountability within its own? If it calls for fairness in New York, must it not model it in Addis Ababa?

Self-introspection is not self-criticism; it is strategic maturity

The AU’s relevance in the 21st century will depend on delivery. That means measurable timelines for trade integration, enforceable mechanisms against unconstitutional power grabs, sustainable financing models that reduce external dependency, and youth-centered economic frameworks with quantifiable targets. Symbolism alone will not suffice in an era defined by speed, innovation, and accountability.

Africa is undergoing a generational transition that no institution can ignore. The question is whether the AU will lead this transformation…or be overtaken by it.

The era of business as usual is over.

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.