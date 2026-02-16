Somalia, Tanzania Sign Migration Cooperation Agreement

16 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia and Tanzania have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation on migration management and enhancing coordination between their respective institutions, officials said.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Somalia by Interior and Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), while Tanzania was represented by its Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Paschal Katambi.

The signing ceremony was attended by the heads of the immigration authorities of both countries, Mustafa Sheikh Ali Dhuxulow and Dr. Anna P. Makakala.

Officials said the deal is designed to bolster diplomatic, security and trade ties between the two nations and forms part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation among member states of the East African Community.

Under the agreement, both sides committed to the swift implementation of measures to facilitate the movement of citizens. Holders of diplomatic and official passports will be exempt from visa-on-arrival requirements, while ordinary passport holders will be eligible to obtain visas within 24 hours to ease travel and promote business exchanges.

Somali authorities also thanked Somalia's ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, and embassy staff for their role in facilitating the agreement, describing their efforts as instrumental in bringing the deal to fruition.

