South Africa: UCT Registration Disrupted As Students Demand End to Fee Blocks

16 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Siyabonga Goni

The University of Cape Town was thrown into turmoil on the first day of the academic year as students blocked campus entrances, including the M3 access in Rondebosch, protesting against fee blocks, student debt and accommodation shortages that they say exclude academically eligible students from registering. University management has acknowledged receipt of a memorandum from student leaders and committed to responding, while insisting that academic activities continue.

The University of Cape Town was plunged into turmoil on Monday morning, 16 February 2026, when students protested over issues of student debt and financial exclusion, making it difficult to register for academic studies. The protest resulted in the temporary blocking of campus entry points, including the M3 entrance in Rondebosch.

Daily Maverick spoke to Student Representative Council (SRC) president Kitso Mojapelo, who said the action was aimed at confronting deep-rooted systemic challenges affecting students.

"There are fee blocks that have been occurring, and the SRC has been negotiating with university management. A lot of students are impacted by financial aid issues, but the main issue is that self-funded students do not benefit from any relief measures, and this matter is a systemic issue we're calling on the institution to effectively address," said Mojapelo.

Adding to the list of grievances, UCT's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Mahlatse Dlamini said accommodation shortages and financial barriers must be urgently addressed.

"Academically eligible students must register; that's a principle we must agree on. Secondly, all academic proceedings must be closed until students have registered. There must be a review of the financial situation of the residence cap, which leads people to have a...

