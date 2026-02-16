South Africa: Durban Student Creates App to Map SA's Municipal Service Failures - - and the Fixes

Keyuren Maharaj developed the CityMenderSA app to track infrastructure issues.

This city has gone to the dogs! This is the constant refrain from crotchety ratepayers who dodge potholes and suffer through water and electricity outages in eThekwini.

But how bad are things in the city?

Maybe things are actually improving, and querulous residents are too ill-tempered and so worn down by service delivery failures that they can't see the wood for the trees.

A Durban civic champion with an aversion to protests has developed a novel app that lets people use their cellphone cameras and geotagging to track municipal service delivery across South Africa.

Keyuren Maharaj, a final-year mechanical engineering student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, has patented the app and the web-based system known as CityMenderSA after becoming fed up with the perpetual whining about water leaks, broken streetlights and potholes.

He was agitated about municipal maladies, but refused to "stand in the sun waving a placard like a muppet".

This month, Maharaj launched his app on the iStore. It is also available on Android and via the CityMenderSA website.

Maharaj has done 99% of the work in creating CityMenderSA himself. He only learnt to code last year. "You can teach yourself just about anything on YouTube. Besides, I...