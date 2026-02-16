Namibia: On the Spot With Loide Jason - Namibia's First Locally Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon Speaks

Namibia has reached a major milestone in its health sector with the qualification of the country's first locally trained orthopaedic.

He is Dr Hafeni Undari (HU). His journey, spanning from theatre nurse to medical student to specialist surgeon, marks a milestone for the country's healthcare system. New Era's Loide Jason (LJ) sat down with Undari to unpack his journey.

LJ: What inspired you to become an orthopaedic surgeon?

HU: I was born and raised in Windhoek in 1986, where I attended at Mandume Primary School, Namutoni Primary School and Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School.

After high school, I was awarded an opportunity by Mediclinic to train in South Africa as a professional nurse. I later worked as a theatre nurse. These early experiences exposed me to the power of surgical care, especially orthopaedics, and showed me how restoring mobility can transform a patient's life. That exposure inspired me to pursue medicine and eventually specialise in orthopaedics. In 2011, I joined the University of Namibia, School of Medicine, to begin that journey.

LJ: What does it mean for you to be the first Namibian locally trained orthopaedic surgeon?

HU: It is a profound honour and a national milestone. For many years, Namibia relied on foreigntrained specialists or sent doctors abroad for training. Completing the full orthopaedic training pathway locally, under Namibian consultants, in Namibian hospitals, treating Namibian patients, demonstrates that our health system can produce specialists who meet international standards. This achievement reflects the dedication of our senior surgeons, the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the resilience of our training institutions.

LJ: Why did you choose to train in Burundi, and what were some of the key lessons from your training there?

HU: My orthopaedic training was completed entirely in Namibia. The College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA) rotates its fellowship examination venues across member countries, and in 2024 the exam was held in Burundi. So, I did not train in Burundi; only the final examination took place there. The 2025 FCS COSECSA examination was moderated by an international faculty, and I was the only candidate from Namibia who took part that year.

The experience exposed me to a diverse panel of examiners and candidates from across the region, reinforcing the high standard of training we receive in Namibia and giving me valuable regional perspective.

LJ: Can you describe your journey from being a medical student to becoming an orthopaedic surgeon specialist?

HU: After working as a nurse and emergency technician, I joined the University of Namibia School of Medicine in 2011. I completed my internship at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital and later worked as a medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology before joining the orthopaedic department. My registrar training took place across Oshakati, Katutura and Windhoek Central hospitals, where I gained extensive experience in trauma, joint pathology and reconstructive surgery. After completing the COSECSA fellowship examination in 2024, I became the first Namibian to be fully trained as an orthopaedic surgeon within Namibia.

LJ: What challenges did you face while training, and how did those experiences shape you as a doctor and a person?

HU: The journey to becoming an orthopaedic surgeon has not been easy. Our health system is still evolving, especially when it comes to postgraduate fellowship training, and this made the programme particularly challenging.

Working as both a medical officer and a registrar was difficult because there were no clear guidelines separating the responsibilities of the two roles. Even though COSECSA provided specific training guidelines, the daytoday service delivery requirements of the ministry of health still had to be fulfilled, creating a demanding balance between training objectives and clinical duties. There was also significant resistance from the system and criticism in the early years before the COSECSA programme was formally recognised. I had seen similar resistance years earlier when I was a student at the University of Namibia's School of Medicine, as new programmes often face doubt before they prove themselves.

These challenges taught me to believe in myself, trust the process, and put in the hard work required. As the African proverb says, "You cannot climb a ladder with your hands in your pockets." I learned to stay focused on the outcome and to rely on something greater than myself, which, for me, that foundation was my faith. I was also fortunate to have a strong support system of family and friends who wanted to see me succeed. And I could not have completed this journey without the mentors who believed in me, specifically Dr C Mbangtang, Dr A Voigt, and the orthopaedic departments at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, Intermediate Hospital Katutura, and Windhoek Central Hospital.

LJ: Why is this milestone important for Namibia's health sector?

HU: Orthopaedic conditions are among the leading causes of disability in Namibia. Having locally trained specialists means patients can receive timely, highquality care without the delays and costs associated with referrals abroad. It also strengthens our public hospitals, builds local expertise and ensures continuity of care for thousands of patients who depend on orthopaedic services.

LJ: How will your qualification help reduce the need for Namibians to seek treatment outside the country?

HU: By increasing specialist capacity within Namibia, we reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for procedures that can be safely and effectively performed locally. As more specialists are trained within the country, services can be decentralised, reducing pressure on Oshakati and Windhoek and bringing care closer to patients in all regions.

LJ: What impact do you hope to make in public hospitals and rural areas where specialised orthopaedic services are limited?

HU: Namibia currently has only one fully trained orthopaedic spine surgeon in the state sector, Dr A. Van der Horst, who is based at Windhoek Central Hospital. His credentials and contributions to Namibia's surgical landscape are exemplary, and I am honoured that he has accepted me to undertake a twoyear spine fellowship under his mentorship.

This opportunity represents not only a personal milestone but also a strategic investment in Namibia's healthcare system. Upon completion of the fellowship, I intend to serve the Namibian health system, particularly in regional and national referral hospitals, where the need for specialised orthopaedic and spine services is greatest. My goal is to strengthen orthopaedic care nationwide, decentralise specialist services, and ensure that patients in rural and underserved areas receive timely, highquality treatment closer to home.

In the long term, I hope to support training, mentorship, and capacitybuilding to ensure sustainable growth of orthopaedic services across the country.

LJ: What message would you like to share with young Namibians who come from humble backgrounds but dream of becoming medical specialists?

HU: Your background does not limit your future. The path will not always be easy, and there may be resistance, criticism and moments when others doubt the systems that support your training. I have lived through that. But you must believe in yourself, trust that it can be done and put in the hard work.

Surround yourself with people who want to see you succeed and seek mentors who believe in your potential.

If I could rise from humble beginnings and become an orthopaedic surgeon, then your dreams are equally within reach.