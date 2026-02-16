South Africa: Unions Slam 9.8 Percent Gems Medical Aid Increase

16 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • The Government Employees Medical Scheme announced a 9.8% increase in medical aid contributions.
  • FEDUSA president Godfrey Selematsela called it economically unjustifiable. A march is planned for 21 February to oppose the new rates.

The Government Employees Medical Scheme has announced a 9.8% increase in medical aid contributions.

The increase has received criticism from trade unions who argue that the scheme is becoming increasingly unaffordable for public servants.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa said the increase would negatively affect hundreds of thousands of workers employed in critical and essential public services.

FEDUSA president Godfrey Selematsela described the contribution increase as economically unjustifiable and socially regressive.

Selematsela said the increase contradicts the founding mandate of the Government Employees Medical Scheme to provide affordable healthcare coverage to government employees.

"We stand united in rejecting a contribution increase that is economically unjustifiable, socially regressive and inconsistent with the founding mandate of GEMS," Selematsela said, eNCA reported.

The union federation warned that the higher contributions could place additional financial pressure on public servants.

The federation said this could potentially affect morale and service delivery across key sectors.

FEDUSA indicated that a march against the scheduled increase is planned for 21 February.

