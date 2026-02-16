Kenya: Koome Inducts 15 New Court of Appeal Judges, Sets One-Year Appeal Deadline

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has opened an induction workshop for fifteen newly appointed judges of the Court of Appeal of Kenya, urging them to uphold excellence and accelerate the delivery of justice under the Judiciary's Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, the Chief Justice said the new judges were joining the appellate court at a pivotal moment as the Judiciary implements its ambitious, people-centered reform agenda.

She noted that the STAJ blueprint positions courts as "centres of excellence" in service delivery, emphasizing high-quality jurisprudence and efficient court operations.

Justice Koome said the appointment of additional judges would help address one of the most persistent public concerns -- delays in hearing and determining cases and appeals.

"We are excited about your appointment given that it gives the Judiciary more hands on the deck that will enable us to effectively tackle the concern about expedited appellate proceedings. This is because the most common complaint by the Kenyan people against the Judiciary is the one related to delay in hearing and determination of cases and appeals," CJ Koome said.

1-year target

Under the Judiciary's transformative agenda, the institutional target is three years for conclusion of cases at the trial courts and one year at the appellate level.

President of the Court of Appeal, Daniel Musinga, welcomed the recruitment of the fifteen judges, saying it significantly strengthens the court's capacity to sit regularly, constitute benches predictably, and serve stations with the consistency that litigants deserve.

He said the additional judges will enhance efficiency and ensure more timely disposal of appeals.

Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya told the induction workshop that the new judges were joining at a time when the appellate court required a decisive injection of judicial capacity.

She assured them that her office would provide the necessary administrative and operational support to facilitate the effective discharge of their mandate.

The expansion of the Court of Appeal bench comes amid growing public scrutiny over case backlogs and delayed justice.

By increasing judicial capacity and enforcing strict case timelines, the Judiciary aims to restore public confidence and entrench efficiency within Kenya's justice system under the STAJ reform framework.