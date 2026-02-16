Namibia: Ministry of Works Orders Illegal Govt House Occupants to Vacate or Face Steep Fines

The Ministry of Works and Transport has instructed all illegal tenants occupying government houses to vacate the premises or risk paying up to N$10 500, plus 20% interest per month.

This is according to a directive issued by works minister Veikko Nekundi, titled 'Final Call - Amnesty to All Illegal Occupants of Government Houses or Flats', dated 13 February.

According to the directive occupants, including non-civil servants, unauthorised civil servants, persons subletting, and retired public servants, must vacate the premises by 1 April.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The ministry has noted with serious concern the continuous illegal and unauthorised occupation of government houses and flats," Nekundi says in the letter.

He adds that the monthly penalties for illegal occupancy have been upwardly adjusted, effective 1 January.

"You are hereby directed to vacate not later than 1 April 2026, and hand over the keys to the housing division of the ministry.

Failure to adhere to the above directive, forced eviction shall be affected," he says.

He adds: "One bedroom flat/house from N$1 500 to N$4 500, plus 20% interest per month.

Two/three-bedroom flat/house from N$2 500 to N$10 500, plus 20% interest per month," he says.

The Namibian reported in the past that over the years, the occupation of government houses and flats by unauthorised tenants has been a persistent problem in Namibia.

The issue is not new and stems from inadequate record-keeping and lax enforcement.

A 2013/14 Ministry of Works and Transport audit found that many government quarters were occupied without formal lease agreements, with some tenants neither paying rent nor having any official documentation of occupancy.

In Windhoek about 90 people were reported to be illegally occupying a government-owned hostel despite eviction notices issued as far back as 2021, with many ignoring directives to move out.

The auditor general noted that "about 96% of the sample of tenants living in government accommodation in all regions did not have lease agreements," and for nearly 80% "no proof that any rent was paid" could be found, underscoring long-standing gaps in administration and control of state housing assets.

Nekundi did not respond to questions sent by The Namibian by the time of going to print.