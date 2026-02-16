South Africa: Sanparks Suspends Indemnity Form At Table Mountain

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has suspended the indemnity and verification form requirement at Table Mountain National Park with immediate effect.

"We have listened to the concerns raised by visitors and tourism partners and have acted decisively. Over the next 12 months, SANParks will implement a fully digitised ID and passport verification system at park gates, including high-speed scanning technology to ensure accurate compliance while delivering a seamless visitor experience."

The indemnity and verification form was introduced to strengthen verification and governance processes.

However, SANParks acknowledged that its implementation led to operational delays and visitor frustration.

During this time, gate operations will continue without the indemnity form requirement.