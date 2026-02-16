South Africa: Call for Ceasefire As South Sudan Moves Towards Elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a cessation of all violence and hostilities in South Sudan.

The President delivered the closing remarks at the African Union (AU) Ad-hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan (C5) Plus Summit, held in Ethiopia on Sunday.

The summit was convened on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government in Addis Ababa.

"I want to welcome that we met at Heads of State level to provide a clear direction on the way forward. We have agreed that the Revitalised Agreement [on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan] remains the paramount legal instrument which all parties must comply and by which progress in South Sudan will be measured. We encourage inclusive dialogue in accordance with the Revitalised Agreement.

"To this end, we should bring an end to all violence, hostilities and to allow all this and all other electoral processes to take place," President Ramaphosa said.

Recommendations stemming from the summit include:

There should be a ceasefire, and all hostilities must be brought to an end;

There should be a release of political detainees, and this should also include people like the Vice President Riek Machar who is going through various processes of a legal nature;

That there should be meaningful dialogue that is inclusive, that is thorough and leaving no stakeholder behind;

Elections must go on and not be postponed. There should be no more postponements, and the elections must be held on a free and fair basis including all the people who are eligible to participate in those elections (the citizens of South Sudan);

There should be coordination of the efforts and work through IGAD Secretariat as well as C5; and

The Chair of the Commission should work together with three IGAD Heads of State (which is composed of sitting presidents) who will work together with the C5 and will have an oversight role to monitor and support the implementation of this process in South Sudan.

"We also agree that the Government of South Sudan needs to agree, identify and implement minimum standards, which should be put in place for people of South Sudan to exercise their democratic right to vote and choose their leaders.

"And that in this process there should be credible and meaningful processes to prepare for the elections as articulated by the Under-Secretary General of the UN," President Ramaphosa said.

An inclusive and meaningful dialogue amongst all parties must also be conducted with an eye on leading to the "unification of forces and ensure that the political processes of preparing for elections do take place".

Additionally, as the country moves towards elections in December, funding must be made available to ensure credibility.

"As regional leaders we will do our utmost best to assist South Sudan to transition to a peaceful and stable country. However, it is up to the leaders of South Sudan to act in good faith and demonstrate a willingness to undertake an inclusive process that fosters national cohesion, solidarity and reconciliation. And upholds the rule of law; and ensures a transparent, credible and peaceful electoral process.

"We have heard very clearly from President Salva Kiir that from their own point of view that they are committed to ensure that the roadmap is adhered to and that they would want us to assist them and support them without undue interference.

"That is something we should comply with and support the people of South Sudan without interference. That is what support should mean. Of course they will be open to counsel, to take advice and to be fully supported," President Ramaphosa said.

Last week, South Africa was elected to serve a two-year term on the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Council.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), South Africa was elected alongside Lesotho to represent Southern Africa on the council.

