Ngorongoro — IF you feel your love is fading and fading, it's not too late, entice your lover, husband or wife to come to the Garden of Eden in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The sight of the five great animals, the breathtaking scenery adorned with the sounds of wild birds and the beautiful scent of the flowers of the Garden of Eden will reward your love by making it sweet and driving it into a nail.

Hundreds turned out yesterday, February 14, 2026, to visit Ngorongoro Conservation Area to celebrate Valentine's Day, choosing the reserve as a special place to show love and enjoy the tourist attractions at Africa's number one tourist attraction.

Tourists who visited Ngorongoro have participated in sightseeing tours, photo shoots and various activities that allowed them to enjoy the park's environment in a way that is different from urban celebrations.

One of the hikers, Juma Shemoka and his girlfriend, Radhia El-had, explain that the experience has added to the value of the festival by combining entertainment, relaxation and learning about environmental conservation and how wildlife lives, and demonstrating the value of love.

The authority recently launched a new Wedding Tourism service, which enables couples and engaged couples to hold weddings, engagements and other romantic ceremonies within protected areas. The service aims to expand tourism products and attract new groups of local and foreign visitors to enjoy romance within the peaceful areas of the parks.

Speaking about the success, Ngorongoro Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Makombe, said the strong response from the public shows that efforts to promote domestic tourism continue to yield positive results.

Welcome to Ngorongoro, where the seven wonders of the world, including human nature, wildebeest breeding grounds, Ngorongoro Crater, people's lives, wildlife, archaeology, geology and much more, come together in one place.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) is a state-owned organisation under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and was solely established to preserve, conserve, protect and manage the Ngorongoro Conservation Area's natural beauty while also striving to make it the world's top tourism destination.

With the NCAA management, you can absolutely make Ngorongoro Conservation Area your best option for your next holiday. The organisation uses an international system to preserve and protect the cultural treasures and natural resources of the NCA, creating a friendly atmosphere for both domestic and foreign tourists, students, researchers, as well as tourism and environmental conservation stakeholders.

We have made it easier for the NCA's visitors to enjoy a plethora of tourist attractions and activities when visiting Tanzania and decide to include the Ngorongoro Conservation Area on their to-visit list. Without a doubt, this is the only destination with more tourist attractions and wonderful activities than any other tourist destination you are familiar with.

As the organisation responsible for the preservation, protection and development of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, we are doing everything we can to ensure the Ngorongoro Conservation Area's preservation achieve international recognition as the only spectacular tourist destination in Africa and beyond.

We are super proud that our conservation efforts and sustainability programmes have led to the achievement of several international recognitions and awards for the NCA. Geopark's global recognition clearly indicates that NCA is the best destination to spend your vacation in Tanzania. You can definitely trust us to provide you with the best tourism services that are worth paying for.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) was once a part of the Serengeti National Park, which was established under the National Park Ordinance of 1948 and implemented in 1951 for the purpose of preserving its natural geographical and ecological make-up. In 1959, the two National Parks were split into two designated Protected Areas, with varied outstanding universal values and conservational statuses.

As one of Africa's Seven Natural Wonders, NCA was universally recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage in 1979 under the natural and cultural criteria owing to its global importance for biodiversity conservation having demonstrated by the existence of globally threatened species, the density of wildlife inhabiting the area and the annual migration of wildebeest, zebras, gazelles and other wild animals into the northern plains.

Its cultural recognition stemming from an exceptionally long sequence of crucial evidence related to human evolution and human-environment dynamics. Due to its exceptionally long sequence of this crucial evidence, spanning nearly four million years to the beginning of this era, including physical evidence of the most important benchmark in human evolutionary development, NCA's global identity is fairly justified.

At its inception, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area was primarily established as a multi-land use area, where wildlife could co-exist with the most dominant semi-nomadic Maasai residents, who always move from one place to another in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

The Ngorongoro Crater is the world's largest intact and unfilled volcanic caldera and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area's main tourists' attraction. It is the largest and most scenic crater in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, with a large concentration of wildlife. It is also one of Africa's Seven Natural Wonders due to its breathtaking natural features. The Ngorongoro Crater is known as a home to over 25,000 animals, including the big five; elephants, buffaloes, rhinos, lions and leopards.

Other animals found in this crater include hippos, hyenas, warthogs, zebras, elands, gazelles, wildebeests, just to name a few. This makes Ngorongoro Crater probably the best site in Tanzania to spot and watch the big five as well as other wild species more easily.

More on the Crater

The crater rim and its floor provide the best viewing and photographing opportunities. History records that the crater was the ideal spot on the planet where humans and nature interacted more closely than anywhere else; and today, one can actually glance at the settlements and cemeteries of the area's earliest occupants.

Geological records show that the cone of the volcanic caldera collapse inwards, forming what is currently known as a crater. The site is named after a Maasai phrase, 'orgirra le kkorongorro,' which means "Big Bowl." Earlier documentation of the area misspelled the word 'kkorongorro' into today's Ngorongoro with its intricate depth 'caldera/crater,' resulting in Ngorongoro Crater.