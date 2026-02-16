East Africa: Tanzania Backs Nile Basin Commission

Tanzania has called for stronger institutional cooperation and sustainable management of the Nile River as countries within the basin seek to safeguard one of Africa's most vital shared natural resources.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, made the call during a High-Level Nile Basin Meeting held on the sidelines of the African Union Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa, themed "Assuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063."

Addressing ministers and representatives from Nile Basin countries, Ambassador Kombo stressed the importance of reinforcing governance structures to ensure equitable and balanced utilisation of shared water resources.

"We welcome and fully support the establishment of the Nile Basin Commission," he said, noting that strong and permanent institutional frameworks would improve coordination, deepen trust and provide a structured mechanism for resolving differences among member states.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Flowing across several African countries and sustaining millions of people through agriculture, energy production and livelihoods, the Nile remains central to regional development.

Ambassador Kombo said sustainable and cooperative management of the river is essential for long-term water security, economic stability and regional harmony.

He said Tanzania also supports implementation of the Nile Basin Investment Programme, which includes strategic projects aimed at strengthening water security, boosting energy generation, improving food systems and enhancing environmental conservation across the region.

According to the minister, joint investments in infrastructure, climate resilience initiatives and renewable energy projects will help address shared challenges while unlocking opportunities for inclusive growth among basin countries.

On the margins of the summit, Ambassador Kombo also participated in separate high-level engagements focusing on regional peace, stability and governance.

During discussions on Sudan, he welcomed the decision by Sudan's Transitional Government to return to Khartoum, describing the move as an important step towards restoring state authority and rebuilding national institutions.

He called for continued international support anchored in inclusive dialogue led by Sudanese stakeholders.

"We emphasise the importance of Sudanese-led dialogue as the sustainable path towards lasting peace and political stability," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Tanzania Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Somalia, Ambassador Kombo reiterated Tanzania's support for the Federal Republic of Somalia, stressing the need to uphold the country's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence in line with its transitional Constitution, the African Union Charter and the United Nations Charter.

In another engagement, he conveyed Tanzania's congratulations to Ghana, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone for completing their voluntary assessments under the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Delivering the message on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during the 35th Ordinary Session of the APRM Forum of Heads of State and Government, he commended the participating countries and the APRM Secretariat for advancing governance, accountability and sustainable development across the continent.

Ambassador Kombo said Tanzania remains committed to working closely with African partners to strengthen institutions, promote cooperation and advance shared continental priorities.