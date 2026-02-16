Tanzania: CCM's Women Wingsteps in to Fasttrack Universal Health Coverage

Dodoma — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Women's Wing (UWT) has launched a nationwide mobilisation strategy aimed at accelerating enrolment in the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) scheme.

The initiative marks a significant step towards fulfilling President Samia Suluhu Hassan's pledge to operationalise universal health coverage within the first 100 days of her second term.

The strategy was launched yesterday in Dodoma by the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, targeting women and vulnerable groups at all grassroots levels.

The initiative seeks to ensure that pregnant women, children under five, persons with disabilities and the elderly are identified and registered to access free medical services.

Speaking during the opening of the UWT National Executive Council meeting, UWT Chairperson Mary Chatanda said the initiative underscores the organisation's commitment to supporting the President's reform agenda and will remain its top priority in the 2026 work plan.

"This is our priority and we are committed to ensuring that women across the country understand and benefit from this national reform," she said.

The first phase of the UHI rollout, which began on January 26, 2026, covers 1,457,602 individuals equivalent to 276,004 vulnerable households whose premiums are fully paid by the government.

The Essential Benefit Package, valued at 150,000/- per household of up to six members, will be accessed through contracted health facilities under Tanzania's UHI scheme.

Ms Chatanda said the mobilisation campaign will involve members of the UWT National Executive Committee, regional and district UWT committees, women Members of Parliament, Special Seats representatives, ten-cell leaders, ward and branch leaders, as well as grassroots women leaders.

She said the rollout of UHI, together with the government's decision to end the detention of bodies over unpaid medical bills, demonstrates the administration's resolve to uphold its "Kazi na Utu, Tunasonga Mbele" national motto.

Highlighting President Samia's continental recognition, she noted the President's recent appointment as Africa's Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health under the Africa CDC Executive Heads Forum, describing it as an affirmation of her leadership in strengthening health systems.

"This recognition is the result of her exceptional work in advancing healthcare, particularly for mothers and children," she said.

UWT also issued a statement congratulating President Samia for the "Golden 100 Days" of her second term, praising the administration's swift execution of electoral pledges as well as implementing the 2025-2030 CCM Election Manifesto, including expanded water projects and the energy programme expected to connect over 9,009 suburbs to electricity.

"Women are among the biggest beneficiaries of the achievements recorded in these first 100 days," the statement noted.

Ms Chatanda further thanked the President for releasing 200bn/- to support women, youth and other special groups through empowerment initiatives and the statutory 10 per cent councils' revenue loans.

"It is now upon us women to organise ourselves, pursue these opportunities and, most importantly, ensure proper loan repayment," she said.

Following the council's opening, UWT delegates received training on the UHI scheme to equip regional, district, ward and branch leaders with adequate knowledge to drive mass awareness and enrolment in all communities.

The training is expected to strengthen UWT's capacity to champion UHI awareness at all levels.

In another development, UWT honoured Dr Asha-Rose Migiro with a special award for becoming CCM's first female Secretary-General and for her outstanding leadership as chief coordinator of the 2025 General Election campaigns, which delivered a resounding 97.66 per cent presidential victory.

Regional campaign coordinators were also recognised for their contribution to the party's landslide win.

"Their dedication played a key role in mobilising women across regions and today we honour their efforts," Ms Chatanda said.