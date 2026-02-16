Tanzania: Samia @100 Days - Results, Stability, Reform

Dar es Salaam — Political leaders, analysts and key stakeholders have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her steady, results-driven leadership during her first 100 days in office, citing notable progress in economic reform, infrastructure development, healthcare, education and national unity.

They said that after assuming office under challenging circumstances, President Samia has restored stability, strengthened investor confidence and accelerated development initiatives across key sectors.

The remarks were made during a recent discussion on Mada Kuu, a programme aired on TBC1, which assessed the performance of President Samia's administration during its first 100 days.

The programme brought together stakeholders from various sectors to evaluate the progress achieved so far.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Former Chairman of the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC), Mr Hamad Rashid Mohammed, praised the Head of State for her steady and composed leadership during what he described as a uniquely challenging transition period in Tanzania's history.

He noted that while Tanzania is accustomed to leadership transitions every five years, President Samia assumed office under exceptional and difficult circumstances.

Mr Rashid said the President deserves recognition for successfully guiding the nation through a politically sensitive period while maintaining peace and stability.

"It was not an easy time, politically or socially. But her political maturity, calmness and patriotism ensured the country remained safe and united," he said.

He described her address to Parliament in Dodoma as one of the most significant milestones of her first 100 days, noting that it clearly outlined the government's development agenda.

According to him, the speech aligned campaign promises with the national development vision and priorities gathered through nationwide consultations.

"It is in Parliament where laws are enacted, budgets approved and the national direction defined. The President was clear about where Tanzania is heading," he said.

Mr Rashid particularly applauded her emphasis on building a diplomatic economy, an approach centred on attracting investors rather than relying on foreign aid.

"She made it clear to ambassadors that Tanzania does not need aid, but investors who will partner with our people and utilise our resources for mutual benefit," he said.

He also highlighted her efforts to promote political reconciliation and national unity, noting her patience in the face of criticism and political pressure.

"If there is any president who has endured criticism and insults with patience, it is her. She has demonstrated restraint and perseverance for the sake of national unity," he said.

On security matters, Rashid said the President has shown firm leadership in safeguarding national stability despite various pressures.

He added that significant investment commitments reportedly worth billions of Tanzanian shillings have been approved during the first 100 days, signalling investor confidence in the country's economic direction.

Echoing similar views, political and development analyst and CEO of Corporate Conferences Tanzania, Reeves Ngalemwa, commended President Samia for what he described as firm and consistent leadership during a difficult transition.

Mr Ngalemwa said that within a relatively short period, the country has regained stability, with economic and social activities continuing uninterrupted. He described this restoration of calm as a major achievement.

He pointed to visible progress in key sectors. In education, he cited the construction of new schools, the recruitment of teachers and increased enrolment of girls.

In the health sector, he highlighted the recruitment of health workers and substantial infrastructure investments, which he said have contributed to a reduction in maternal mortality rates.

Ngalemwa further observed that Tanzania continues to attract large numbers of tourists despite post-election tensions, although he emphasised the need to expand accommodation facilities and improve service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also noted that the economy continues to grow at approximately six per cent annually, describing the performance as strong by regional standards.

Member of Parliament for Tarime Urban in Mara Region, Esther Matiko, said that during the first 100 days of President Samia's second term under the Sixth Phase government, infrastructure development has accelerated, particularly in the transport sector.

She cited improvements across various modes of transport, including the introduction of MV MwanzaHapa Kazi Tu in the Lake Zone, which has boosted transportation and tourism.

She also noted upgrades at the Port of Dar es Salaam through the installation of modern cargo-handling equipment, as well as improvements in railway infrastructure that have enhanced cargo transportation and reduced road congestion.